V/R: Tipper truck runs into 10 vehicles, damages electricity pole in Ho

File photo

There has been an accident at the Civic Centre in the Volta Regional Capital, Ho.

The accident occurred in the afternoon of Monday, 2 October 2023.



It involved a tipper truck loaded with sand.



The truck failed its brake while descending the Ola Senior High School area and ran into 10 other vehicles.

All 10 vehicles were mangled while one electricity pole, 2 motorbikes were also damaged.



Two individuals who were injured in the crash have been sent to the hospital for treatment.



Emergency response teams, including personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, National Road Safety Authority, and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), were deployed to the scene to ensure the safety of road users and residents in the area.