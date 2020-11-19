VRCC opens a book of condolence for former President Rawlings

Late Jerry John Rawlings

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) has opened a book of condolence for former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The book of condolence, which will open at the forecourt of the VRCC from 0900 hours to 1700 hours each day, and is part of activities to give the late President a befitting state burial.



Mr Felix B. Chaahaah, Chief Director of VRCC, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, noted that distinguished personalities were invited from the region to sign with messages of sympathies and goodwill.



Some personalities invited were revered Traditional leaders, religious leaders, civil society organisations, political parties, Vice-Chancellors, Principals, Regional Heads of Departments, Identifiable groups and distinguished citizens.

He entreated invited personalities to strictly adhere to all safety protocols of COVID-19 when they come to sign the book of condolence.



