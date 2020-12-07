Vehicle runs over soldier, 'okada' rider going for elections duties

File Photo: Military men

Information reaching MyNewsGH.com indicates that a military man and an “okada” rider have been killed after they were run over by a vehicle in Accra by an unidentified driver.

The military man, according to an eyewitness on Angel FM, had his leg chopped off and died on the spot while the okada rider also suffered severe injuries and died moments later.



The suspect who run over the two men failed to stop despite being signalled by onlookers thus escaping arrest.



The incident happened in Accra on the Ablekuma High Way traffic light on Monday, December 7.

Bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited in the morgue according to reports.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service is yet to officially comment on the matter.