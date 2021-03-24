‘Very stupid letter’ – Allotey Jacobs’ reaction to his expulsion from the NDC

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, Social Commentator

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has described a letter from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which announced his expulsion from the party on grounds of indiscipline as a “very stupid letter”.

About two weeks ago on Peace FM, Allotey Jacobs announced that he had dismissed himself from the party.



Hence, he argued on Joy FM on Tuesday, March 23: “Asiedu Nketia and his executives are living in fantasy. I have already announced to the whole world that I’m no longer an NDC member then they come with that letter, just to appease their foot soldiers. You see I don’t want to describe the letter as being a stupid letter, very stupid letter.”



He further challenged the party executives to go and make a report to the police if they think he has any party property in his possession.



When asked if he accepts the charge of misconduct, Bernard Allotey Jacobs said: “Look at them; human beings finding me guilty; just ordinary human beings, when I have left the party, you find me guilty!”



He meanwhile argued that he has never misconducted himself ever since he became a member of the NDC.

Allotey Jacobs criticizes the NDC on radio often, something which obviously displeases the party rank and file.



He responded to that matter, emphasizing his independence of thought, thus: “I’m not a zombie to be directed by the party. One cannot tell me that I should jump into the ditch because he is a party officer. I won’t do that.”



Jacobs said that instead of the party wasting time and ink to write a letter of expulsion, “they should have written that they have accepted the resignation from the party”.



He stated further that he does not want the media to describe him as a former member of NDC subsequently when they invite him to comment on issues.



“I don’t want the word NDC; just a social commentator,” Allotey Jacobs said.

The NDC in a statement issued on Tuesday announced that Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional Minister had been found guilty of misconduct.



“The Functional Executive Committee [FEC] acting in compliance [with] Article 48(1) of the NDC Constitution has unanimously adopted the report [of a committee] and accepts fully its recommendation for your expulsion from the party,” parts of the letter to Allotey Jacobs, signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia read.



“You [have] therefore by the decision of FEC been expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter no more recognized as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such.”



Allotey Jacobs was directed to return any party property in his possession and “shall forfeit any monies, dues or subscription fees made to the Party”.