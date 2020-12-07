Vice President votes in Walewale

Vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia casts his votes in Walewale

Vice President and running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has cast his ballot at Kperiga Presbyterian Primary polling station A at Walewale in the North East Region.

He hails from Walewale and has been campaigning in the region throughout the weekend, where he ended his campaign tour.



On Saturday, 5 December 2020, the vice president inaugurated a state-of-the-art astroturf sports park in Walewale.



A total of 75,415 people have registered to vote in the Walewale Constituency which was won by the NPP in both presidential and parliamentary elections in 2016.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Dr Bawumia advised all and sundry to partake in the ongoing elections and was quick to commend the Electoral Commission for a smooth electoral process.



The NPP led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is seeking a second term in office; the presidential seat is fiercely being contested by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by John Dramani Mahama.



