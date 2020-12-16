Victim of Ablekuma Central collation centre shooting dead

He died after sustaining gunshot wounds

Thirty-year-old Ibrahim Abass has been pronounced dead after battling for his life at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital.

This comes after the deceased was shot by a military man at the Ablekuma Central collation centre on December 7.



The news was confirmed by the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ablekuma Central, Sumaila Ibrahim on Wednesday, December 12 to Citi News.



Reacting to the demise of NDC sympathizer, Mr Ibrahim said, “He is the same guy who was shot on the election day at the collation centre in Ablekuma Central. He was an NDC party member who was at the collation centre to give our people morale. One of the military officers opened fire on them. Some of his intestines came out. And we took him to the hospital, he was in intensive unit till he passed on this morning.”

In the same vein, a journalist, Pius Kwanin Asiedu of Ghana Newswatch online has been suffering from gunshot injuries following a similar incident where he was shot in the leg at the same collation centre.



He is currently receiving medical care at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.



Meanwhile, a total of 5 persons, including a police officer were shot at the Odorkor Police Church which served as the collation centre for the Ablekuma Central constituency on election day.