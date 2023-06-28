Victory for myself, NDC and justice - Gyakye Quayson speaks after by-election win

James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North MP-elect

James Gyakye Quayson, Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North Constituency has reacted to his victory in the June 27 by-election.

The one-time MP who was ousted via a Supreme Court ruling retained his set after polling over 57% of votes cast beating two other contenders including the New Patrioti Party's Charles Opoku and one other candidate.



He said the victory was for himself, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and for justice stressing that it was time to focus on solving problems and to stop politics.



He thanked the national and constituency leadership as well as all stakeholders who made his victory possible.



27th June, 2023



APPRECIATION MESSAGE FROM THE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT ELECT FOR THE ASSIN NORTH CONSTITUENCY, HON. JAMES GYAKYE QUAYSON



The people of Assin North have spoken. They have said without equivocation that they want me to represent them in the 8th Parliament. They have told us to stop the politics and focus on solving their problems. This is a victory, not just for me and the NDC but also for justice.







I am deeply humbled by the confidence the people have expressed in what I stand for and what I have done. I am also fully aware of the reciprocal responsibilities that this massive show of confidence imposes on me. My solemn pledge is to work as hard as I can for the people who have made tonight possible.





I sought this position because of my deep commitment to the Assin North Development agenda. I remain determined to mobilize resources from within and without to prosecute this agenda with all my energy no matter the cost.







I also want to express my profound gratitude to the many people who are responsible for the resounding victory we have chalked tonight and who share in the honour that have been bestowed on me.



First, I thank my family who have stood by me in the best of times and the worst of times.



I want to specially thank the flag-bearer of the great NDC and incoming President of the republic of Ghana, H.E John Dramani Mahama for his encouragement and invaluable support.

I thank my NDC family; the national executive, the council of elders, the parliamentary caucus, our central regional executives and Assin North constituency executives, branch executives, polling agents and all other members and officers of the party who have stood with me through thick and thin.



I am grateful to my campaign team who have worked assiduously with limited resources.



I am grateful to all others who have reached out to me to express support, empathy, encouragement.







Finally, I thank the good people of Assin North for coming out to deliver the clearest message about the direction that they want Assin North and the country to take. Let us come together to build a better Ghana for our posterity.





Thank you. Good night, and God Bless our Homeland Ghana.



signed.



Hon. James Gyakye Quayson



Member of Parliament-Elect, Assin North