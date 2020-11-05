Victory is in the hands of the Lord - NDC declares as it fasts & prays ahead of elections

File Photo: Supporters of National Democratic Congress at a rally

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has begun a three-day fasting and prayers for victory in next month’s elections.

“It is equally our belief that our nation requires God’s divine intervention to halt the recent spate of armed robbery, killings and other violent crimes that we are witnessing across the length and breadth of the country in the run up to this year’s elections,” the party said in a statement on Thursday to announce the religious rite.



It is scheduled to start on Thursday and end on Saturday, November 7 with a prayer meeting at the party’s headquarters.



On Sunday, there will be a church service at the Royal House Chapel International in Accra to climax the fasting and prayers. The statement was signed by the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.



The three-day fasting and prayer is themed: ‘The Horse is prepared for the Day of Battle, but Victory is in the Hands of the LORD’, taken from Proverbs 21:31.



Find the statement below:

NDC DECLARES THREE (3) DAYS OF FASTING AND PRAYER AHEAD OF DECEMBER POLLS.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC), announces for the information of its supporters and the general public, that the party has declared three (3) days of fasting and prayer, starting from Thursday, 5th November 2020 under the theme; “THE HORSE IS PREPARED FOR THE DAY OF BATTLE, BUT VICTORY IS IN THE HANDS OF THE LORD”- Proverbs 21:31.



The party deems it necessary to invite Ghanaians to join us in praying and interceding for the peace and stability of Ghana as our dear nation gears up for a crucial election. It is equally our belief that our nation requires God’s divine intervention to halt the recent spate of armed robbery, killings and other violent crimes that we are witnessing across the length and breadth of the country in the run up to this year’s elections.



Above all, the NDC recognizes that it is God Almighty who chooses good leaders for nations; hence the party shall be fasting and praying for a resounding victory for our Flag-bearer and Parliamentary Candidates in the upcoming elections.



As part of this program, a prayer meeting will be held at the party’s National Headquarters, on Saturday, 7th November, 2020 and climaxed with a church service on the morning of Sunday, 8th November, 2020 at the Royal House Chapel International in Accra.

We call on all officials, members, and sympathizers of the NDC, as well as the general public to participate in this all-important program that will determine and shape the destiny and future of our beloved country.



Issued in Accra on this 5th day of November, 2020.



Signed. Comrade Samuel Ofosu Ampofo (National Chairman)