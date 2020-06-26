Politics

Video Flashback: Voters ID exclusion from Ghana card reg: Should presidency be challenged? – Anyidoho

On June 26, 2018, former presidential spokesperson for late Prof Mills, Koku Anyidoho restated his party’s stance on the procedure for the registration of the national identification card despite President Akufo-Addo’s criticism of the minority in Parliament.

President Akufo-Addo called out the NDC for attempting to impede the implementation of the national identification (ID) registration law, though they had agreed with the promulgation of the legislation by Parliament.



He wondered why National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) who had supported the exclusion of voters ID cards, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards, among others, as qualification for national ID registration in Parliament would turn round and, with the support of their party leaders, bastardise the implementation of the same law and even issue threats of civil war.



Reacting to this statement in an interview with www.ghanaweb.com, Koku Anyidoho argued that, the voters ID cannot be downplayed as a source document for the Ghana Card registration.



He questioned whether the President’s legitimacy should be under scrutiny since his mandate was given by users of the voter’s ID card.

“What is wrong with the voter’s ID card, the president won his mandate on the voter’s ID card. If today we are being told that the voter’s ID is illegitimate, is the president now telling us that we should also question the legitimacy of his presidency,” he stated.



Below is the video





