Video: John Dumelo casts his vote peacefully

Ghanaian top actor and now the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, John Dumelo, has just been seen going to the polls to cast his vote at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Restaurant polling station A.
On his arrival at the polling station, the crowd cheered him while he went through the necessary processes.
He did this respecting all protocols and going through all the processes respectively.
The actor now politician is competing against the current Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency Lydia Alhassan.
