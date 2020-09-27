Video of 'Western Togoland separatist' campaigning in broad daylight pops up

The aftermath of the attacks on police stations in the Volta Region by separatist group, Western Togoland has seen the competence and preparedness of the Ghana’s intelligence and security agencies being questioned.

Experts, including the respected Professor Kwesi Aning say the act of insurgency carried out by the group last Friday is an indication of the laxity in Ghana’s security system.



While the plot for Friday’s terrorist disturbances may have been hatched in secrecy, a video that is making the rounds proves that the separatists have been going about their breakaway campaign in broad day light in some communities in the Volta Region.



A video which according to Multimedia’s Sampson Lardi Ayenini was recorded on August 24, 2020, cites a member of the separatist movement vigorously campaigning in a community in the Volta Region.



The man whose identity is unknown could be linked with the movement due to his utterances. He, in the video, charged the community members to defect to the group and help their secessionist agenda.

With a mixture of Ewe and English, the man was vigorously ‘brainwashing’ the people on why a breakaway from Ghana will be good for them and their unborn generations.



The man was evangelizing to residents of a community in the region about the need for them to defect and how bad Ghana has treated them since they became part of the country.



Reacting to the video, Professor Aning said “it actually even creates a much more disturbing picture of the intelligent failures that we are talking about. If this happened in Ghana and it was such a public meeting and it was not reported so that preventive action could be taken, then the monumental failure of intelligence is even much more disturbing”.



