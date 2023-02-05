2
Violence at 2022 NDC congress: Two more suspects arrested, 10 still on the run - Police

Igp Dampare C IGP George Akuffo Dampare

Sun, 5 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police have arrested two more suspects in the violence that took place at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth and women's congress in December 2022.

According to a police statement dated February 5, 2023; the arrest of the two, Abdul-Fataw Adams (at Wenchi in the Bono Region) and Hajj Dawda Hassan (Tishegu, Tamale in the Northern Region) means there are 10 more wanted perons.

The former is currently on bail while the latter is in police custody, the statement added.

POLICE ARREST TWO MORE OF THE 16 WANTED PERSONS IN CONNECTION WITH DISTURBANCES AT NDC'S NATIONAL YOUTH AND WOMEN'S CONGRESS; 10 MORE TO GO

The Police have arrested two more suspects wanted in connection with the violent disturbances that occurred during the NDC’s National Youth and Women’s Congress held on 10th December 2022, at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The suspects, Abdul-Fataw Adams and Hajj Dawda Hassan were arrested at Wenchi in the Bono Region and Tishegu, Tamale in the Northern Region respectively.

Suspect Hajj Abdul-Fataw, is currently on bail while suspect Dawda Hassan is in Police custody and will be put before court to face justice.

This brings to six (6) the number of people arrested so far in connection with the disturbances. The six are Abdul Halid Shaibu alias Oluu, Ibrahim Razak, Iddrisu Abass alias Jango, Dawda Mohammed Nazir, Dawda Hassan and Hajj Abdul-Fataw Adams.

The faces of the suspects have been shown because they had been declared wanted with their images already displayed in our quest to seek public assistance in getting them arrested.

The intelligence operations are still ongoing to get the remaining 10 suspects arrested.

