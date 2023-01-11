Violence at NDC congress: 1 vigilante pleads guilty, 2 face court January 12

File Photo

Dauda Mohammed Nasir, one of the three vigilantes arrested in connection with the disturbances that characterised the December 10, National Democratic Congress’ National Youth and Women Wing Congress at Cape Coast has pleaded guilty to the charge of prohibition of vigilante groups and activities.

Mohammed Nasir pleaded guilty when he was first arraigned this afternoon before the Circuit Court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah.



He said, on December 10, 2022, Police received a report of violent disturbances at the NDC’s National Youth and Women’s Congress held at Cape Coast, in the Central Region and upon receipt, Police commenced an investigation into the matter.



ASP Asare said, during the investigation, the team reviewed police-specific video footage of the Congress and declared 16 persons including the accused person wanted in connection with the violence.



According to him, the investigation revealed that while proceedings were ongoing at the Congress, two rival vigilante groups violently clashed throwing stones, blocks, and clubs among others causing injury to some persons and destroying properties.



Further investigation had it that, the 1st and 2nd accused persons and others at large work for and in furtherance of their own interest and that of George Opare Addo @ Pablo as the National Youth Organizer of the NDC.

According to him, it was also established that the 3rd accused person and others at large acted for himself and Hon. Hannah Bissiw and Brogya Gyamfi.



APS Asare told the court that, on December 9, the first and second accused and others at large were transported from Tamale to Cape Coast to engage in vigilante activities to further the interest of George Opare Addo to win the election.



The Prosecutor said, the accused persons and others at large were given GH$50.00 each as pocket money and on the same day, suspect Jango, currently in police custody organized the rival group including 3rd accused from Berekum and its environs to further the interest of Hon. Hannah Bissiw and Brogya Gyamfi won their respective positions.



The Prosecutor said, the “Police investigation also revealed that Al, A2, A3 and others at large were lodged in separate hotels in Cape Coast and fed.”



“On 10/12/2022 whilst the congress was ongoing, the vigilante rival groups without any provocation and to further the interest of their respective candidates resorted to the use of violence, threat and intimidation and injured some persons.

“Some members of the opposing factions involved in the fight got injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment. It was also established that Al and A2 were paid GH¢250.00 each for their services as vigilantes at the Congress for George Opare Addo,” he told the court.



“Thus, A3 and his accomplices also received GHC200.00 each for their services as vigilantes at the Congress for Brogya Gyamfi and Hannah Bissiw. On 06/01/2023, A1 and A2 were arrested from their hideouts at Tamale and brought to Accra for investigation,” ASP Asare told the court.



The accused he said were arrested on January 7 and 8 while the third was arrested from his hideout at Kintampo. All the accused persons he said admitted the offence during interrogation while the investigation continues.