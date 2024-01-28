News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
News
2

Viral footage of policeman with multiple cameras mounted on his motorbike at Dome-Kwabenya

Police Man With Plenty Camera.png Sergeant Kwabena Tandor in viral video with multiple cameras mounted on his motorbike

Sun, 28 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

During the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries at Dome Kwabenya, a police officer was captured with a uniquely equipped motorcycle to enhance his law enforcement duties during the election.

The police officer, Sergeant Kwabena Tandor, in a video shared by Joy News on X, equipped himself and his motorbike with several cameras, transforming them into mobile surveillance units.

These cameras mounted on him and his vehicle, enabled him to capture real-time footage of activities and incidents as he patrols the voting centre.

The leadership of the Ghana Police Service has undertaken several initiatives to not only reform the police service but also enhance election policing and electoral-related violence.

The NPP held its parliamentary primaries on Saturday, January 27, 2024. The election was held in areas where the party has sitting Members of parliament.

At the end of the elections, about 28 incumbent MPs lost their bid for reelection in their respective constituencies.



NW/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: