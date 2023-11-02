Visa-free entry into South Africa kicks off after test runs

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Charles Owiredu

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Charles Owiredu, has confirmed the beginning of a visa-free entry into South Africa.

The initiative commenced on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.



According to the High Commissioner, some test runs had been done last week, all of which were successful, indication that the initiative would be successful.



He confirmed that entries so far have been successful.



Speaking to JoyNews on November 1, 2023, he said “Yesterday I put out some numbers on Twitter for people to call if Ghanaians entering South Africa encountered any challenges. This morning I woke up to hear that everything has gone on smoothly.”



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration announced a visa waiver for persons with ordinary passports holders in Ghana and South Africa.

In a statement, the ministry noted that the agreement is set to bring about significant changes for travellers between these two nations.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the general public that the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of South Africa have entered into an Agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports," part of the statement read.



Under the terms of this agreement, the statement said travellers holding ordinary passports from both countries will no longer require visas for certain visits.



“Travellers may transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) recourse to work. The travelling public is thereby advised to take note,” the statement concluded.



