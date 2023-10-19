Volta NDC appeals for support for victims of Akosombo Dam spillage

NDC's Volta Regional Chairman, Mawutor Agbavitor

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has appealed for support for residents and families along the Volta Lake, who have been displaced and rendered homeless following the recent spillage of the Akosombo dam.

A press release signed and issued on October 15 by its regional Chairman, Mawutor Agbavitor reads in part, "The NDC as a major stakeholder in the Region, is by this medium fervently calling on all well-meaning and benevolent Ghanaians to, as a matter of urgency, come to the aid of our fellow citizens who have suddenly become victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage."



The release said that the recent dam spillage by the Volta River Authority (VRA) has succeeded in wrecking untold and devastating havoc on several communities and household residents along the Lower Volta Basin, thus completely redefining their very existence.



The communities within North Tongu, Central Tongu, South Tongu, Anlo, Keta, and Ketu South Municipalities are the most affected. Per the reports, over forty thousand (40,000) people, comprising children, nursing mothers, youths, and the elderly, have been rendered homeless and helpless.



It observed that the spillage has indeed caused horrifying spectacles never witnessed in the history of the Region.



Buildings and homes have been submerged, livestock, properties, livelihood, and other economic activities have been destroyed by the floods occasioned by the spillage.



"The sanitary situation of these people is becoming worse by the day as their toilets, waste bins, and refuse dumps have been submerged. Access to potable water and health facilities has become impossible, posing an eminent outbreak of epidemic diseases such as cholera".

"The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) is inadequately resourced to provide the needed assistance and relief to these victims. The VRA's intervention, we are told, is also woefully inadequate".



By the passing day, the precarious predicaments of these flood victims are worsening in an already harsh economy," the release said.



"There is therefore the need for us to delve into our humanity as Ghanaians and immediately come to the aid of our brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, and sons and daughters who, through no fault of theirs, are reaping the excruciating consequences of VRA's effort to save an important national asset like the Akosombo Hydroelectricity generation installation.



The NDC in the Volta Region is hereby urgently calling on the Clergy, especially the Catholic Relief Service (CRS), the Islamic Society of Ghana through the Chief Imam, Traditional Religious Leaders, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Captains of industries, NGOs, the Business Community, and the Media to use their platforms to mobilize resources to help ameliorate the plights of these unfortunate souls.



Household and other relief items urgently needed are toiletries, drinking water, soft drinks, food items, mattresses, blankets, second-hand clothes, waste bins, plastic cups, bowls, buckets, mosquito nets, mosquito coils, sanitary pads, etc."



"The Volta NDC passionately urges all generous individuals, groups, and organizations to promptly assist in giving back life to these fellow Ghanaian citizens who were unfortunately caught up in such a disaster," parts of the release read.