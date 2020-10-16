Volta NDC congratulates new leaders of VR House of Chiefs

Some newly elected executives of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has congratulated the newly elected President, Vice and other executives of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs.

The party in a press statement issued on Friday, 16 October 2020 said “ We congratulate the President-Elect, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, Vice President-Elect and all winners in yesterday's elections on their victory."



"It's refreshing to note that, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State and President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, Togbe Dorglo Anumah, Paramount Chief of the Avenor Traditional Area and Togbe Gbogbolulu, Paramount Chief of Vakpo Traditional Area join the President and Vice President to represent the Volta Region at the National House of Chiefs,” parts of the statement read.



James Gunu pledged the party’s support to the newly elected executives.



“Volta NDC stands ready to support you to achieving our shared objectives as partners in local and national development."



The party also believed that the new leadership of the house ”will uphold the integrity and honour of the revered chieftaincy institution in Volta Region and beyond”.

The newly elected President, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV of Anfoega Traditional Area within the North Dayi District in the Volta Region polled 34 votes out of 52 cast, and his competitor, Togbe Sri III of Anlo State got 18 votes.



Paramount Chief of Battor Traditional Area within the North Tongu District, Togbega Patamia Dzekley VII polled 28 votes which gave him the nod as the Vice President, whilst his competitor, Togbe Gbogbolulu V of Vakpo Traditional area got 22.



Togbe Afede XIV of Asogli State, Togbui Adoglo Anuma VI of Avenor Area and Togbe Gbogbolulu V of Vakpo were also elected to represent the Volta Regional House of Chiefs at the National House of Chiefs.



Below is the full statement:



PRESS RELEASE

16/10/2020



VOLTA NDC CONGRATULATES TOGBE TEPRE HODO IV ON HIS ELECTION AS PRESIDENT OF THE REGIONAL HOUSE OF CHIEFS.



The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) congratulates the Regional House of Chiefs for its successful elections held on October 15, 2020, which saw the election of Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, Paramount Chief of Anfoega Traditional Area and Togbe Patamia Dzekley VII, Paramount Chief of Battor Traditional Area as President and Vice President respectively.



We congratulate the President-Elect, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, Vice President-Elect and all winners in yesterday's elections on their victory.



It's refreshing to note that, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State and President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, Togbe Dorglo Anumah, Paramount Chief of the Avenor Traditional Area and Togbe Gbogbolulu, Paramount Chief of Vakpo Traditional Area join the President and Vice President to represent the Volta Region at the National House of Chiefs.

Additionally, we commend other eminent chiefs who contested but could not get the nod.



This singular event marks yet another glowing feather in the cap of the chieftaincy institution, especially as we are confident that the new leadership will continue to strengthen the Volta Region’s role in advancing the socio-cultural values and heritage of our people.



The party has no doubt that the new leadership will uphold the integrity and honour of the revered chieftaincy institution in the Volta Region and beyond.



Volta NDC stands ready to support you to achieving our shared objectives as partners in local and national development.



Once again, please accept our warmest felicitations on this noble feat.

Signed



James GUNU



(Regional Secretary)

