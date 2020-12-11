Volta Police Command appreciates cooperation from residents during elections

Police in the Volta Region prior to December 7 identified 631 hotspots in the region

The Volta Regional Police Command has commended the major stakeholders and the public for a largely successful conduct of the general election on Monday in terms of security.

Sergeant Prince Dogbatse, Regional Public Relations Officer of the Command speaking to the Ghana News Agency appreciated the largely peaceful nature of the elections across the region without incidents.



He said prior to the elections, the Command identified some 631 hotspots in the region, which made the inhabitants alarmed about the volatile nature of the upcoming election, which again hiked the tension and insecurity in the population.



He said this hotspot identification was to inform the Command of deployment strategies, officers and men and what numbers to deal with in a volatile situation.



Sergeant Dogbatse said the role of the public was unique in the 2020 electioneering period, which he said emanated from the many engagements the Command had with major actors including; seminars, media training, peace concerts and simulation exercises to let the public know of their readiness and responsibilities at the polls.

“The Command appreciates the cooperation and hopes this relationship would extend and cascade into the future.”



On the yuletide, he cautioned residents of the region to maintain personal security to avoid attacks from miscreants, who would want to take advantage of the season.



Sergeant Dogbatse urged the business community to avoid travelling with bulk monies to make them prey to any attacks leading to injuries and deaths.



He said the Command was ready to protect lives and property even in the yuletide and asked all to take personal responsibility for their security.