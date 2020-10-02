Volta REGSEC to hold consultative dialogue with key security ministries

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Chairman of REGSEC Volta Region

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Chairman of the Volta Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has disclosed that the Council would hold an emergency consultative dialogue with key security Ministries on Friday.

The meeting will allow them to chart a way forward in the raging violence being perpetrated by members of secessionists groups seeking to declare statehood for parts of the region.



He mentioned the Ministries as National Security, Interior and Defence as well as Regional House of Chiefs and Caucus of Volta Parliamentarians.



Dr Letsa who made this disclosure to the Ghana News Agency in an interview said REGSEC had already engaged the Region's Parliamentary Caucus on Wednesday, on a fact-finding mission to gauge the security implications of the Western Togoland activities and the roles of the Parliamentarians to forging.



He described the interaction as fruitful as it is intended to return the region to normalcy, while seek to arrest and prosecute those elements charting destructive courses.



Dr Letsa called for the need for increased sensitisation for the MPs on the campaign trail as he assured them of intelligence sharing towards curtailing the activities of the reckless bandits.



He said lots of consultations had been carried out with key stakeholders, which he believed would give clarity to concerns been raised by all.

Dr Letsa urged the public to remain calm and bear with them as disclosing the nitty-gritty of security information including; how REGSEC was combating the miscreants would greatly jeopardize the security set up to beat these criminals to their own game.



He appealed to the media to remain professional in the trying times and avoid sensationalism and misinformation as that could aggravate the situation.



Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwah, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, whose Constituency suffered last Friday's attack by the group including; road barricades and burning of tyres described their interaction as fruitful and frank and pledged their support to the process.



He promised to work for the peace and unity of the region and to protect and maintain its territorial integrity.



He appealed to the security agencies to step up intelligence gathering expressing worry about their response time and urged them to go for the culprits in these criminal enterprises.