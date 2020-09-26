Volta Regional Coordination Council believes majority of Voltarians detest the separatist group - Dr Letsa

Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has said the Regional Coordination Council (VRCC) is convinced that majority of the people of the region detest the activities of the Western Togoland Restoration Front, another secessionist gathering in the region.

The group at the dawn of Friday embarked on roadblocks at segments of the Ho-Accra Road at Juapong and Abutia junction, Aflao-Accra road blocked at Vume and Tefle as well as Mepe-Aveyime road.



The blockage caused nuisance to many road users of the aforementioned roads, but the swift intervention by the Military cum Police reinforcement doused the sticky security situation.



A statement signed by Dr Letsa and copied to the Ghana News Agency, on the aftermath of the security situation in the region, said at the close of the day, some 31 separatist members were arrested and airlifted to Accra for interrogation.



He said three out of the four members of the group sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the exchanges and were currently on admission at a hospital.



Dr Letsa, who doubles as the Chair of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) expressed gratitude to the people of the region and the media fraternity for their unflinching support as state security worked to ensure the safety of residents of the region.



"The Council believes it can continue to count on the support and cooperation of traditional authority in dealing appropriately with the group."

He appealed to the Chiefs, Opinion leaders and the generality of the people to volunteer information on the activities of the secessionist groups as security was a shared responsibility.







He gave the assurance that the safety and security of the people and all residents and those intending to come into the region was safeguarded.



He said the members of the separatist group earlier ransacked the offices of the District Chief Executive and Coordinating Director of the North Tongu Assembly as well as fleeing with a Nissan hardbody pickup belonging to the Assembly.



Additionally, he said the Mepe and Aveyime Police Stations were attacked, weapons stolen and the Divisional Police Commander and his driver sustaining gunshot wounds and were receiving medical attention in Accra.