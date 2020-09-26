Volta militants planned burning down Ho Central Market – Army, Police

The secessionist group blocked entry and exit points to the Volta region on Friday

The Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service have revealed they foiled attempted by the secessionist group in the Volta region, Homeland Study Group Foundation, to burn down the Ho Central Market.

According to a joint statement released by the two security agencies, the group that blocked various entry points into the region on Friday, September 25, 2020, were planning on burning not only the market, but other key facilities in the region.



The statement signed by the Director of Public Relations for the Ghana Armed Forces, Col. Eric Aggrey-Quarshie, and the Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, said “It is hereby stated that an earlier pre-emptive operation on Thursday, 24 September 2020, foiled a plan by the Group to burn the Ho Central Market and other key installations.”



It further mentioned that some 31 members of the militant group which attacked the Aveyime and Mepe police stations, before mounting roadblocks on the Juapong–Accra and Sogakope–Accra main roads have been arrested.



The Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), which has declared the region independent, insists on the area’s autonomy from Ghana, thus, its activities.



According to the joint statement from the security agencies, one of the militants was killed during an exchange of fire region whilst three others got injured.

Also, “the Police Commander at Aveyime was wounded and has been evacuated to the Police Hospital



“The wounded HSGF members have also been evacuated to the Ho Teaching Hospital,” the statement adds.



Read the full statement below:



SECURITY AGENCIES BRING UNDER CONTROL ACTIVITIES OF HOMELAND STUDY GROUP FOUNDATION (HSGF)



1. The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the Ghana Police Service (GPS) hereby jointly make reference to the activities of the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), which occurred at the dawn of Friday, 25 September 2020, in the general area of Juapong, Sogakope, Aveyime, Mepe and Akuse and to assure the general public that the situation has since been brought under control.

2. It is confirmed that at about 2:00 am on the stated date, elements of the HSGF attacked the Aveyime and Mepe police stations, and further mounted roadblocks on the Juapong–Accra and Sogakope–Accra main roads, thereby disrupting the daily routine of the citizenry.



3. In response to these unlawful acts, a joint military-police Team, in conjunction with other security agencies deployed to the affected areas and succeeded in apprehending 31 members of the Group.



These arrested persons have since been brought to Accra for interrogation. Fire exchanges between the Group and the Security Agencies led to the death of one (1) member of the HSGF and injury to three (3) others.



The Police Commander at Aveyime was also wounded and has been evacuated to the Police Hospital.



The wounded HSGF members have also been evacuated to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

4. All the roadblocks have also been cleared and the security agencies have taken control of the highways and strategic installations within the Region.



It is hereby stated that an earlier pre-emptive operation on Thursday, 24 September 2020, foiled a plan by the Group to burn the Ho Central Market and other key installations.



5. We wish to re-assure the general public that the security and intelligence agencies are in firm control of the situation and remain undaunted in their resolve at preserving and protecting the sanctity of the entire territory of our dear country.



6. In the meantime, the general public is entreated to remain calm and to volunteer any relevant information on the activities of the Group for necessary action to be taken.