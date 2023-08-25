Vote Bawumia to kill propaganda that NPP is an Akan party -Egyapa Mercer

Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Member of Parliament for Sekondi

Deputy Energy Minister and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament(MP) for Sekondi Andrew Egyapa Mercer has appealed to party delegates to elect the highly qualified Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer.

He noted that for the party to dispel the propaganda that the NPP is a pro-Akan party and that non-Akans cannot ascend to its topmost leadership position – flagbearer, Bawumia is the best bet to kill that mischief



For him, the fact that Dr Bawumia is part of the ten aspirants for the position of flagbearer presents a perfect opportunity for the delegates to prove that the party is an all-inclusive party that is ony concerned with competence and dedication to the party.



“Over the years there has been a consistent propaganda that NPP is an Akan party. And because of the seeming vulnerability of some people, somehow, this propaganda is travelling…And for anyone who appreciates numbers, when it comes to politics and elections, we have to as a matter of necessity break it. And what glorious opportunity than to vote for Dr. Bawumia,” he argued in an interview on Connect FM’s morning show on Thursday, August 24, 2023.



Mr Egyapa Mercer therefore launched a passionate appeal to the delegates to not miss the opportunity to elect Dr Bawumia, given that he is competent and best placed to help the NPP win the 2024 General Elections.



“A vote for Dr. Bawumia will only demonstrate that as NPP we believe in inclusivity and that once you have the ability and competence, you can ascend to any level within the party.

And Dr. Bawumia stands tall among the other aspirants with such uniqueness,” he explained.



There have been suggestions, especially from some members of the opposition, that a non-Akan can never be allowed to lead the NPP because the party tradition and its powerful members will not let it happen.



They have often argued that northerners who have been a key part of the successes of the NPP will always play second fiddle to the Akans who seem to dominate the party.



But Egyapa Mercer has denied those assertions insisting that the party is concerned with competence and commitment to the cause of the party and not geographical origins. He therefore wants the party to elect Dr Bawumia since he not only is very well qualified but he is of Northern extraction and will help do away with that negative impression.