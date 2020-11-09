Vote NPP after trying NDC for 28 years with little devt -First Lady to Ningo-Prampram residents

The First Lady introduced the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Ningo Prampram, Alexander Martey

First Lady Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo has urged residents of Ningo-Prampram to vote for a parliamentarian from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stating that even though they have been voting for a parliamentarian from the NDC for the past twenty-eight years, they cannot boast of any development in the area.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said this when she toured and interacted with residents of Ningo-Prampram in the Greater Accra Region to canvass votes for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP in the upcoming December 7 general elections.



As part of her tour, the First Lady attended a rally at Dawhenya and Ahwiam all in the Ningo Prampram constituency where she met party faithful and introduced the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Ningo Prampram Alexander Martey to the People.



Mrs Akufo-Addo told the gathering that though the NPP has never won the Ningo parliamentary seat since the inception of the Fourth Republic, significant projects executed in the constituency happened under NPP governments. She said under the government of President Kufuor, the constituency was provided with a police station and police quarters with water supply extended from Sege to Prampram.



Under the Akufo-Addo led NPP administration, Mrs Akufo-Addo said Ningo Prampram has benefitted from the 1 District 1 Factory (1D1F) initiative which has seen three factories in the constituency, the construction of the largest greenhouse in West Africa, a new market, extended electricity and construction of storm drains.

The First lady also paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Dawa, Nene Tettehwayo Duamor XI and his elders at his palace and thanked them for all their prayers and support for the Akufo-Addo government and pleaded with them to lend their support as the NPP seeks another term in office to do more.



Mrs Akufo-Addo rounded up her tour with a durbar held in her honour at Lower Prampram which was graced by the Acting President of Ningo Traditional Council and Chief of Ningo Nene Wakah Atiapa III and other traditional leaders. In his speech to welcome Mrs Akufo-Addo, Nene Wakah Atiapa III said the time has come for the people of Ningo-Prampram to change their parliamentarian from NDC to NPP.



He said the continuous selection of NDC members to parliament has slowed down development in the constituency due to the lack of urgency on the part of the MP, to lobby development projects to the constituency and said the people of Ningo Prampram will vote massively for the NPP’s Alex Martey to send a clear signal to politicians that they cannot be taken for granted.