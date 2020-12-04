Vote as if your life depends on it - Naana Opoku-Agyemang tells NDC supporters

NDC running-mate, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The NDC presidential running-mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has urged supporters to throng polling stations in their numbers on Election Day to “vote as if their life depends on it”.

With just a number of days to the elections on Monday, December 7, 2020, the NDC presidential running-mate charged party folks not to be intimidated in any form on Election Day.



She also advised electorates to comply with the Electoral Commissions regulations and observe the elections with an eagle eye.



“I urge all of you to show up at polling centres, stand in line and make sure you cast your vote and watch what happens. Vote as if your life depends on it, because it does,” Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang said.



The former Education Minister while clamouring votes for NDC’s Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, also charged the EC to ensure a free and fair election on December 7.

“And EC it is your own interest to do the right thing. John Mahama and I have done our part, now it is time for you to finish the race in style and victory,” she stated.



Adding, “Vote for a man with a track-record of accomplishment, a man who has done it before and will do it again. A man who will deliver the peace, development and prosperity that we all desire.”



“I ask you all to go vote for John Dramani Mahama, let’s go win this elections, the time is now let’s make it happen,” Naana Opoku-Agyemang emphasized.



Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang made the statements during the NDC’s Town Hall Meeting held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Cape Coast.