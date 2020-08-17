Politics

Vote back Mahama for a comfortable life – Suhuyini to Ghanaians

NDC Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Ghanaians have been advised by the Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini to vote back into power former President John Dramani Mahama to restore their comforts in life in the upcoming December 7 polls.

According to him, there are quite a number of reasons for Ghanaians to reconsider the comeback of former President John Dramani Mahama and relegate the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to opposition.



Speaking on The Big Issue on Citi FM saturday, Alhassan Suhuyini said his reasons for Ghanaians to consign the governing to NPP to opposition is based on the recent military intimidation in the voter registration, series of corruption and the untold hardship meted out to Ghanaians for more than three years under President Akufo-Addo.



He reiterated that the Akufo-Addo led NPP government has exhibited gross disappointment in the management of the country’ thus the current President lacks what it takes to manage the affairs of the country.



“The misuse of the military, the media that is intimated and the fact that there is growing despondency in this country”, he noted.



The Tamale North lawmaker also added that voting back former President John Mahama to the President will see massive economic transformation in the country as it used to be in his first term in office.

“In his second coming, the investments will be targeted at the private sector, the public sector and the informal sector. The next phase of his presidency will ensure that investment goes into creating jobs. Dr. Bawumia and the NPP do not portend well for the future of the NPP. That is why there is the need for us to rise above partisanship as Mr. Mahama has always demonstrated to support the rescue mission that will take him back to the Flagstaff House to continue the God things he was doing, correct what he may have done wrong so that together, we can put this country back on the path of growth, inclusiveness and development.”



He maintained that “the only ways Ghanaians will see some comfort is to vote the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader John Dramani Mahama to continue the rescue mission of the party”.



“So we need to ensure that President Mahama gets back to the flagstaff house,” he insisted.



“There is that imperative need for all to join hands to ensure that we rescue this country not only from the debts this government is piling on us with nothing to show, not even only from the deficit left for generations, not even only from the abandoned projects but the politicization of state institutions and the handling of corruption fighters”, he urged Ghanaians.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.