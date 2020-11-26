Vote 'boom boom' for Lydia Alhassan - Akufo-Addo shakes Ayawaso West Wuogon

President Akufo-Addo urged the constituents to vote for Lydia Alhassan

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, visited the Ayawaso West Wuogon in a mini-rally held in his honour.

The President in His address asked the electorate the be discerning and make informed decision in the upcoming elections.



Heralding the various achievements of his administration, he admonished constituents to consider the well though-out policies by the NPP such as free SHS, provision of ambulances and the digitization of the economy and vote the party.



He stated that unlike the NDC flagbearer who is making empty promises, he has a track record of honouring his promises.



"I'm asking all of you to go out on December 7 and vote massively for Lydia Alhassan and the NPP. The NPP has a track record of delivering and I'm assuring you that we will do more for you if you give us four more".

"Vote boom boom for the NPP and Lydia Alhassan", Akufo-Addo told the charged crowd that massed up at the American House in East Legon, Accra.



The rally had in attendance Alan Kyeremanteng, Roads Minister Amoako-Attah, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Foreign Affairs Minister, Prof. Adu Gyamfi , Board Chairman for NHIS, Mr. Boateng Gyenfi, Chairman for EXIM Bank, among others.



