Vote for Akufo-Addo and ignore noisemakers - Razak Opoku to Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Founder and President of the Concern Voters Movement (CVM), Mr. Razak Kojo Opoku has urged Ghanaians to ignore all forms of destructions and vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said every Ghanaian including the NDC has one way or the other benefited from the policies of President Akufo-Addo.



According to Mr. Opoku, policies such as Free SHS, Free Water, and Electricity, Planting for food and jobs, and Rearing for food and jobs have impacted the life of every Ghanaian.

"The others are the Year of Roads, Digitalization, One-Constituency-one-Ambulance, one- District-one-Factory, one-Village-one-Dam, and Zongo Development Fund," he wrote in a statement.



Mr. Opoku, however, called on all and sundry to offer the NPP government another opportunity by voting massively for the party on December 7.