Vote for NDC, we’re women-focused – Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The Vice-Presidential nominee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has reminded Ghanaians of the place accorded women by her party and urged them to vote for the biggest opposition party in the upcoming December polls to ensure the enhancement of the lives of women.

She emphasised that the NDC holds women in high esteem and is focused on seeing them succeed.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang made the comments at a durbar of chiefs at Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua Constituency in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, 15 October 2020.



She also called on the people to vote for a trustworthy, respectful, down-to-earth and peace-loving person.



She urged them to vote for change that will bring development to their doorstep.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang emphasised that people vote because they crave development, noting that the NDC’s peoples’ manifesto is centred on every facet of the lives of Ghanaians.



She reiterated the achievements of the erstwhile Mahama-led administration and urged the people to vote for development by voting for change.

“When you take a look at our manifesto, it was put together with you in mind, everyone is included.



“If you’re a school-going child who cannot vote, you’re included.



“If you’re a farmer, if you’re an Okada operator, if you’re a taxi driver, you’re included.



“If you’re a fisherman or trader, you’re included.



“So, our focus is on everyone,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted.