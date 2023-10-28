Vote for a candidate based on competence and not religion – Dr. Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Source: Kofi Abrefa, Contributor

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh says the basis for the voting of a candidate in an election should be based on competence and not religion.

According to Dr. Prempeh, the key determinant in an election should be one’s ability to bring the needed prosperity to the people.



Speaking on separate platforms – meeting with artisans and delegates of the Manhyia South constituency NPP in Manhyia on Friday, 27th October, 2023 he said, Ghana over the period has had the phenomenon of all religions co-existing peacefully and therefore it is dangerous for anybody to play the religious card during any election whether internal party elections or national elections.



“I, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, I was named after a Muslim and the Regional Chief Imam of the Ashanti Region is my brother. What this should tell you is that, in my family some are Christians and some are Muslims. This situation is also existent in a lot of families. It is therefore unacceptable to create partitions and divisions on religious lines” he said.



The Manhyia South lawmaker said, members of the NPP must be proud of the achievements of the government over the past 7 years and be resolute in canvassing for the party.

“The unfortunate global happenings have made governments across the world unpopular, however the record will show that we have performed better even under these circumstances” he said.



He said the NPP had been better managers of the economy than the John Mahama led NDC and expressed the optimism that the NPP was going to win the December 2024 elections.



Dr. Prempeh urged delegates of Manhyia South to exercise their democratic franchise peacefully on November 4, 2023 as the unity of the party is crucial for a decisive NPP victory in 2024.