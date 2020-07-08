Politics

Vote for competency, not women - Deputy Gender Minister

The selection of the former Education Minister, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to partner former President John Dramani Mahama ahead the 2020 general election shattered some gender barriers, while at the same time reinforced certain stereotypes that still exist for women.

The unveiling of Prof Opoku-Agyemang as the NDC’s Vice Presidential Candidate has generated lots of conversations on social media and local media platforms.



The Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has said that Prof. Opoku-Agyeman’s Vice-Presidential candidacy was based on her competency, abilities, capabilities and strength and not her gender as a woman.



According to Gender Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament MP for Tano North Constituency, the NDC’s newly elected Vice Presidential candidate is not the first Ghanaian woman to be selected as a running mate in the political history of Ghana.



Speaking on Kingdom FM’s Anopa Nkomo she said, “she is the 8th woman to be selected as a running mate but we commend her from rising up to this level and also taking this bold decision to accept the offer as a woman”.



“As much as we are advocating for world women at all levels, let’s not undermine or underestimate women”, she told Kwame Tutu.

Expressing satisfaction, she commended the ‘Umbrella Family for seeing the abilities of Prof Opoku-Agyemang as a woman.



However, she described the appointment of Prof Opoku-Agyemang as a democracy for all women hence indicates the great progress for women are making to become part of the decision making process for the country.



Further, she urged Ghanaians to vote for competency and not gender as a woman.





