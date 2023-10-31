Vote for someone with proven track record: Rev Owusu-Bempah directs NPP delegates ahead of Nov. 4

Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International Church, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah has admonished delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to prioritise national interest in making the choice of a flagbearer.

Speaking to his congregation during a broadcast, Reverend Owusu-Bempah urged delegates of the NPP not to be swayed by the influence of money but to consider the track record of candidates before making a choice.



“We are supporting you in prayers but as you go to the polls, think about Ghana and not what you can get into your pocket. What you can get into your pocket cannot take care of you for four years.



"So, whoever gives you money to buy your vote should be seen as a nation wrecker. Remember they want to use your brain like that of a child. They didn’t mind you when it was not election but now that they need your votes, they now want to bring you money.



“I am pleading with you, if you like, take the money but vote against them, if they curse you it won’t affect you. I know the money they will give you is Ghana’s money,” he urged.



While failing to mention a specific candidate, Reverend Owusu-Bempah hinted that one amongst the four candidates vying for the flagbearership stands out in terms of track record and should be the choice of delegates.

"There is someone we know who can help this country; his records show that he can help the country. I beg you; we want the one who has a record of doing it before and not the one who says and is not able to deliver. So, if you are a delegate or listening to my voice think about the future of your children and the future of Ghana before you cast your vote.



“The fall or rise of the nation is in your hands so be vigilant and not intimidated. Vote for the one you believe can develop the nation. Now we don’t look at political parties anymore. Whether NPP or NDC we are looking for the person who is capable,” he stated.



He had earlier issued a disclaimer that he had not prophesied or stated anywhere that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is God’s anointed choice to help the NPP break the 8.



According to him, some individuals have been going about falsely claiming that he has issued a prophecy endorsing the vice president as God’s choice for the flagbearer position of the ruling party.



The NPP on Saturday, November 4, 2023, will hold a national delegates congress to elect a flagbearer ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The party will elect one of either Vice President Dr Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh or Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto as the flagbearer on November 4.







GA/SARA