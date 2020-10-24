Vote massively for Akufo-Addo - First Lady tells electorates

First lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has advised constituents of Trobu in the Greater Accra region not to buy into any form of intimidation during the forthcoming December elections.

She said all eligible voters should go out and vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is first on the ballot paper.



“He is number one on the ballot and that makes it easier to identify him, just think about Nana One, and vote for him,” the First Lady told the traders, and other party faithful gathered to listen.



Interacting with traders at the Muus Timber Market near Tantra Hill in Accra, Mrs. Akufo-Addo thanked the constituents for giving the New Patriotic Party (NPP) its first four-year mandate in 2016 and therefore asked them to give President Akufo-Addo another chance.



“Please vote for Nana in the upcoming election to continue the good work he has started in the country. Please vote also for Moses Anim, the Parliamentary candidate of this Constituency so he, together with the President, can bring more development to this area,” Mrs. Akufo-Addo said.



She recounted several developmental projects including; the One village one dam, which according to her has boosted agriculture in the North.

She also mentioned the 'One constituency one ambulance' initiative, which has also made it easier to care for emergency hospital cases, among many others.



“Nana spoke about all these things during the 2016 campaign and he has kept his promises and implementing all of them one by one. So he needs your votes again. We are moving forward so give Nana another four years to develop the country and to fulfill all his promises,” the First Lady stated.



At the Pokuase and Ofankor markets, the First Lady told the traders about how President Akufo-Addo regarded the well-being of all Ghanaians and urged the traders to renew the mandate of the President to move the nation forward with the good policies and programmes he rolled out in his first term.



“We are moving forward and not backward. Nana needs four more years to do more,” she said.