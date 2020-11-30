Vote massively for Akufo-Addo - GUM parliamentary candidate

NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The parliamentary candidate for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) in Kwabre East, Mr. James Kwabena has stepped down from contesting the parliamentary election and has declared his support for President Akufo-Addo.

The candidate at a press conference said he took the decision after he realized the "unprecedented achievements’ of President Akufo-Addo in his first term".



According to him, the achievements of the president have transformed lives, created opportunities, and led to economic growth hence he is entreating all his supporters to vote massively for the NPP.



He has also asked the presidential candidate for GUM, Reverend Andrews Christian aka Osofo Kyiri Abosom to step down because he will not win the polls.

"I have declared my support for President Nana Akufo-Addo. Nana Addo has achieved a lot. He has transformed lives. I got to know this on my campaign tour. I have declared my support for the president, I will use my strength, resources, and all I have to campaign for President Akufo-Addo."



"I will entreat my supporters to support the four more for Nana campaign. I am also appealing to my presidential candidate to step down as a candidate. The parliamentary candidate for the NPP has also done well and deserves another term,” he added.