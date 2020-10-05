Vote massively for Lydia Alhassan - Bawumia to Ayawaso West residents

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon , Lydia Seyram Alhassan

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday rallied the people in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate in the 2020 election.

At a well-attended durbar at the Mempeasem to climax the Party’s campaign to retain the seat, the Vice President counselled supporters and sympathizers to vote massively for Ms Alhassan to enable her continue the commendable work she is doing.



He added: “I’m pleading with you, Lydia is a hardworking MP am pleading with all of you here to vote for Lydia Seyram Alhasan to continue her good works for the constituency.”

He reiterated that, Ms Alhassan had demonstrated immense loyalty and love for the country and the constituency.



She expressed the hope that they would repose the same confidence in her when the go to the poll on December.