Vote massively for NDC – Naana Jane to Asikuma residents

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) Running Mate Prof. Jaane Naana Opoku Agyeman has advised residents of Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency to take monies being shared by the ruling New Patriotic Party but vote against them massively in the December 7th General Election.

“As we are heading towards the December Elections, you will receive numerous gift from the NPP being it Flat Screen TV, Fridge, Gas Cylinder, but it is only for you to vote wisely in order for us to come out from the hardship NPP inflicted on us by the NPP government. We are going the poll next week Monday and I am entreating everybody to vote massively for the NDC party to come to power and put Ghana on the right track of development,” she said while addressing market women at Breman Ahwien.



Prof. Naana Opoku Agyeman made these pronouncements during her wrap up Campaign tour in the Central Region at Breman Ahwien in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency.

Meanwhile, Ghana goes to the polls on December 7 to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians to govern the country for the next four years.