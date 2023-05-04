Vote massively for Sam George and others - Anti-LGBTQ campaigners rally support ahead of NDC primaries

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

Ahead of the National Democratic Congress parliamentary primaries, the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, an umbrella body for a number of organizations championing the passage of the Anti-gay bill has thrown their support for 7 Members of parliament sponsoring the bill.

In a statement by the Executive Secretary/National Spokesperson of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, he urged delegates within the constituencies of these Honourable Members of Parliament to vote massively to keep them in their seat and to help them steer the passage of this all-important bill.



“The Coalition publicly prays for them to be maintained in their constituencies as Members of Parliament to continue the godly works they are doing for their constituency and the nation. Therefore, we ask all delegates within the constituencies of these honourable members of parliament to vote massively to keep them in their seat as they help steer the passage of this all-important bill.



“We are enjoined by the Holy Scripture in Nehemiah 2:18 and encouraged by Zachariah 4:6-9, that the by the help of the Lord and the joint-support of all and sundry, victory shall be secured for these Seven (7) honourable members of parliament who have worked tirelessly to bring the bill to its current status in parliament, where it has now been placed before the plenary for full debate,” portions of the statement said.



The seven NDC MPs led by Sam George are spearheading the passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and the Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 which seeks to criminalize LGBTQ activities by establishing proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, outlawing LGBT-related activities, and protecting and supporting children.

The others include Ho West MP, Emmanuel Bedzrah; South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor; Krachi East MP, Helen Adjoa Ntoso; La Dadekotopon MP, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah; Kpando MP, Dela Sowah and Tamale North MP, Alhassan S. Suhuyini.



The report on the Anti-LGBT bill was laid before the house on Thursday, March 30, 2023, by the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee and is expected to be debated and approved when the house returns from recess.



YNA/WA