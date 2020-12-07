Vote safely – President Akufo-Addo’s last words to Ghanaians ahead of general elections

As the nation heads into its eighth election under the fourth republic, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed the nation on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

As expected, the essence of peace during and after the elections was the focus of President Akufo-Addo’s speech.



President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to use the election to cement the nation’s status as a beacon of hope and democracy on the continent.



“In view of the happenings on the continent and West Africa, the world is looking at us to maintain our status as a beacon of democracy, peace and stability on the Africa continent,” he said.



He also said the election serves as another opportunity for Ghanaians to improve on the strides the country has made.

“Let us continue to lay the platform for the evolution of a new Ghanaian civilization which will give true meaning to the foundational values of freedom and justice on which our nation was conceived by its far-sighted visionary fathers.”



“Fellow Ghanaians, we can do it so let us be up and doing for our destiny beckons. May God bless our homeland Ghana and make us great and strong”.



The 2020 election has twelve presidential candidates and over 17 million registered voters.



