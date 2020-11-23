Vote to protect your wards’ future - Ursula charges Zongo women

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful charged the Zongo Women to intensify their campaign for NPP victory

The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has urged Zongo women to vote massively for the NPP to protect the future of their wards.

Speaking as the Chairperson of the 2020 NPP Zongo Women National Congress under the theme: “The role of the Zongo woman for progressive power to the NPP”, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful charged the Zongo Women to intensify their campaign and protect the gains of the NPP.



“NPP was the first to set up a group specifically for Muslims and Zongos in our political governance ie. Nasara. NPP is the only government to have set up a Ministry to cater specifically for the Zongos. The record is clear to show the NPP cares for the Zongos” She said.



“We know the value and transformation education can bring in everybody’s life. This election is to protect the future of Ghana. It is to protect the future of our Zongo girl’s” Mrs Owusu-Ekuful added.



On her part, the Second lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, entreated the Zongo women to maintain a joint front to consolidate the development gains realised in their areas by the NPP.



“Every Zongo child deserves an education. You need to guard the blessings of free SHS by campaigning hard. This government is for the Zongo. Never has there been a strategic effort to uplift the Zongos” Mrs Bawumia noted.

She, therefore, commended the Zongo women for the selfless work so far in campaigning for the NPP and urged them to do more.



The National President of the Zongo Women for NPP, Hajia Barikisu Seidu Bawie, appealed to the party big wigs to help empower the group in enhancing their campaign throughout the



Country.



First lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, Minister for Communications and MP for the Ablekuma West Constituency, Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful amongst others received citations from the group.



The Zongo Women for NPP is a volunteer group formed prior to the 2012 elections under the auspices of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia with the aim of bringing every Zongo woman out to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP parliamentary candidates in the December 7 general elections.