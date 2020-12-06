11
Menu
News

Vote to save Ghana – Naana Jane appeals to Ghanaians

Jane Naana And Child Vice presidential candidate of the NDC, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Sun, 6 Dec 2020 Source: Starr FM

The runningmate of the opposition National Democratic Congress Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has appealed to Ghanaian electorates to vote on December 7 to save the future of the country and that of their children.

“We are voting to save our country, we are voting for the future of our children and children’s children; it is in your own interest to do the right thing,” the former University of Cape Coast Vice-Chancellor wrote on Facebook Sunday.

campaign activities for political parties in this year’s elections ended on Saturday, December 5 with the two dominant parties – NPP and NDC – holding rallies in Accra.

Ghana goes to the polls tomorrow Monday, December 7 to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians. The presidential is deemed a battle between former President John Mahama and incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo.

Over 17 million voters are expected to partake in Monday’s voting.

Source: Starr FM
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: