Vote to save Ghana – Naana Jane appeals to Ghanaians

Vice presidential candidate of the NDC, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The runningmate of the opposition National Democratic Congress Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has appealed to Ghanaian electorates to vote on December 7 to save the future of the country and that of their children.

“We are voting to save our country, we are voting for the future of our children and children’s children; it is in your own interest to do the right thing,” the former University of Cape Coast Vice-Chancellor wrote on Facebook Sunday.



campaign activities for political parties in this year’s elections ended on Saturday, December 5 with the two dominant parties – NPP and NDC – holding rallies in Accra.

Ghana goes to the polls tomorrow Monday, December 7 to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians. The presidential is deemed a battle between former President John Mahama and incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo.



Over 17 million voters are expected to partake in Monday’s voting.