Vote wisely so you don't come back complaining - Prophet Oduro urges Ghanaians

General Overseer of the Alabaster International Prayer Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro

As Ghanaians go to the polls on December 7 to elect a president to serve the country for four years, General Overseer of the Alabaster International Prayer Ministry, Prophet Isaac Oduro, has advised eligible voters to exercise their franchise wisely.

According to him, there wouldn't be a room to complain if the leader or political party Ghanaians voted for does not run the country as expected because they made that choice.



He continued that the selection of a leader on election day will be recognised by God.



He quoted a bible scripture; Proverbs chapter 29 verse 2 to buttress his point.

The man of God while preaching to his congregation on Sunday, November 29, 2020, said, "When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice but when the wicked rules, the people mourn... this is what I will want to draw your attention and your mind to so that whatever leader you vote for, if they come to power, I want you to get this straight that when you have made this particular franchise or exercise your franchise, you do not come back to complain because your voice has reasoned before the Lord."



He reminded them to choose a God-fearing and faithful leader come December 7.



Prophet Kofi Oduro also advised that Ghanaians vote against any leader who underperformed during their tenure of office.