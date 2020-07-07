Politics

Voter Register: 'We're voting out Akufo-Addo' - Ellembelle NDC Women's Organiser

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Women's Organiser of Ellembelle Constituency, Madam Doris Kanra has claimed Ghanaians will vote out Akufo-Addo-led bad government come December 7, 2020.

The NDC Women's Organiser made the above statement at Teleku-Bokazo Community registration center A on Sunday, July 5 immediately after the end of phase one of the on-going nationwide voters' registration exercise.



Teleku-Bokazo Community has four registration centers and three centers were catered for. The three centers are; Community center A, Community B and Primary School. At the end of phase one, 2,000 eligible people were captured in the voters' register.



However, the fourth registration center is being catered for in the second phase.



Speaking to this reporter, Madam Doris Kanra expressed her satisfaction with the process in the area; adding that she is encouraged about the people who registered at Teleku-Bokazo.



"The exercise went well without any confusion, the first day the exercise delayed but on the second day and third day were good and people registered massively", she observed.

She said the eligible voters in Ellembelle Constituency were registering massively and she added that the people were angry with Akufo-Addo-led government hence the massive registration.



"People are registering massively in Ellembelle Constituency. We NDC were fighting for Ghanaians so that the EC would have been using birth certificates, old voter's ID card but the EC did not listen to us and it is based on this that we Ghanaians are angry in turning up to register massively to vote against Nana Addo and his government because they have indicated that we Ghanaians are foreigners".



"If we can't use birth certificates and the older voters' ID cards and you Nana Addo relied on to become the President in 2016 then we are foreigners. And that is why they are registering massively and if you look at the community I am currently standing though the area is not big, they have registered almost 2,000 and it indicates that we are poised to kick out Akufo-Addo-led government".



Madam Doris Kanra emphasized that Akufo-Addo led government had failed Ghanaians and urged them to bring back former President John Mahama to continue from where he left.



"Where has Nana Addo sent Ghana to is okay, and we have to bring back John Mahama to continue where he left".

She claimed that the NPP government couldn't point to a single project they had done in Ellembelle Constituency since 2017.



"If you look at Ellembelle, the NPP has done nothing here, you cannot point to what a project the NPP has done in Ellembelle since they came to power".



She, therefore, seized the opportunity to commend the Member of Parliament MP for the area, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah for developing Ellembelle Constituency than anybody in the history of Ellembelle politics.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

