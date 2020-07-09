Regional News

Voter Registration: Over 200,000 people register in Bono, Bono East & Ahafo in phase one

File photo: The EC is done with phase one of the voters registration exercise

More than two hundred thousand people registered in the first phase of the on-going voters' registration exercise in the Bono, Ahafo, and Bono East regions.

Statistics from the three regions indicate that 220,952 people registered during that period.



Data from the Bono Region office of the Electoral Commission indicates that the commission registered a total of 92,113 qualified voters during the first phase which took place between June 30 and July 5.



According to the Deputy Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Mr. Frank Ohene Okraku, the figure which was recorded during the phase is very encouraging.



In terms of the breakdown, Mr. Okraku revealed that the Sunyani Municipal registered the highest number of persons with 15, 104, followed by Sunyani West, which registered 12,665.



The rest are Dormaa Central - 8,631, Wenchi Municipal - 7,651 and Dormaa East - 6,457.



“So far we were able to register a total of 92,113 during the first phase of the exercise which is very remarking. We are hoping to register more people in the subsequent phases.”

On the success of the on-going exercise, Mr. Okraku revealed that the exercise in the Bono region has generally been successful.



He, however, revealed that there are some challenges the Commission is working assiduously to fix in the second and subsequent phases.



In the Bono East region, the Regional EC boss, Gabriel Dei Yeboah told Ghanaweb in an exclusive interview that they were able to register more than 84,000 people in an exercise he described as largely successful and peaceful.



According to Mr. John Appiah Baffoe, the Regional boss, Ahafo region recorded 44, 839 during the same period.



Mr. Appiah also noted that a total of 159 individuals had their processes challenged for various infractions.

