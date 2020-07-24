General News

Voter Registration Violence: We knew about it; we were working behind the scenes - Christian Council

Rev. Dr. Boafo, Chairperson for the Christian Council

From the protests against the compilation of a new voters’ register to the growing violence at voters’ registration centres across the country, the Christian Council of Ghana has been at the heart of criticisms by some Ghanaians for their seeming silence over the voters’ registration issues.

While the Council has on many occasions been accused of remaining quiet over these issues, Chairperson for the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Boafo, has disclosed that the Council has been engaging in some actions behind the scenes.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he said: “It is never too late to talk about issues. Some of the things we do are not always in the public domain. Some are done behind the scenes. That does not mean we are not doing anything about these issues”.



According to him, while the Council has been in talks with all the key stakeholders on the way forward, it is important that they note down all these incidents to serve as “references”.

“Sometimes when these things happen, we also want to make reference to them. From the very onset, we have been preaching the peace message to the politicians and the followers”, he added.



Quite recently, controversial social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A-Plus stated that the outlook of the Christian Council amid the voter registration and other matters is very disturbing.



According to him, the Council’s indifference towards what is happening in the country makes it difficult for others to display devotion to God.

