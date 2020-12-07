Voter ink challenge in Ngleshie Amanfro

Voting has commenced in various polling station across the country

In an unusual case in the Ngleshie Amanfro constituency, the first 7 voters who cast their ballot at the New Covenant A polling station, used orange ink instead of the prescribed violet that needs to be on the ballot.

The Electoral Commission officials there explained that there was a mishap in the placement of the ink in the space where voters can cast their ballots.



The election officials there noticed the irregularity after the voters had left the polling station.

In a bid to prevent any trouble, party agents and the EC agreed to write an undertaken to include those ballots as valid when counting starts in the constituency.



