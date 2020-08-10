Politics

Voters Registration: Aflao NDC executives sprayed concoction on people - Richard Ahiagbah alleges

Executive Director of Danquah Institute, Richard Ahiagbah

The Executive Director of Danquah Institute, Mr Richard Ahiagbah has alleged that some executives of the opposition, National Democratic Congress at Aflao prepared a concoction which they sprayed on people at a voters ID registration centre.

Mr Ahiagbah made this allegation on Pan African TV's Alhaji Alhaji Show which had Dzifa Tegah, NDC Communications Officer for Okai Koi North constituency; Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of The Insight Newspaper and Hon. Fuseini Inusah, MP for Tamale Central as co-panellists and monitored by GhanaVanguard.com



The Voters ID registration centre where the alleged incident took place according to Mr Ahiagbah is located in Kologa, a community around one of the border crossings in Aflao.



According to Mr Ahiagbah, the people on whom the so-called concoction was sprayed were NPP voter ID registration observers.



He added that they fled the scene; paving way for the NDC executives to do whatever they wanted to do at the centre.

The concoction in question, when poured on the human skin, causes the skin to immediately begin peeling off per what the Danquah Institute boss who is a native of Aflao said on the show.



Watch the video below:





