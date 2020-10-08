Voters register: Brace yourself for tough elections - Ayariga to Jean Mensa

APC presidential aspirant, Dr Hassan Ayariga

The presidential aspirant of the All People’s Congress, Dr. Hassan Ayariga has admonished the Electoral Commission’s Chairperson, Jean Mensa to expect challenges during the December polls.

Citing the newly collated voters register, Dr. Ayariga asked the EC to be cautious since the roll has never been used in any electoral exercise.



He posited that the situation could be a fertile ground for problems during the elections across the country.



“We just had a new voters register. I want to appeal to you to brace your belt very well. Because it has never been used for an election. And there will be challenges on the day of the election,” Ayariga noted after submitting his nomination forms.

“This one whether we like it or not, we will see some minor challenges. So prepare adequately for the challenges ahead. And prepare that it’s not going to be an easy election if it is conducted on the 7th of December” he furthered.



Having being disqualified at this stage in the build-up to the 2016 elections, the All People’s Congress presidential aspirant was full of praise for the EC chairperson for a job well done thus far.



He recalled the incident and intimated with glee that “We hope and wish that this document will be the best and we will not get a call that we’re coming to make any amendment. The only call we’ll get is that you have been endorsed, and you can contest for the election.”