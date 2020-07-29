General News

Voters register: EC announces codes for queue management system

In a move to prevent the mass gathering of people at registration centres, the Electoral Commission has announced steps through which registrants can book for queue numbers at registration centres.

The EC revealed the codes for the various registrations and the procedure the public should follow to register.



With this new queue management system, eligible voters would have to go through a process to get a slot before going to the registration centres.



The aim is to ensure that social distancing protocols are not breached at the centres.



Steps for booking a slot in a priority queue



1. Dial *769#



2. Select option 3 (event management)

3. Choose option 1 to “check in to event or venue”.



4. Proceed to enter the registration center code



5. Wait for a text message with the details of a slot in the priority queue at your local registration center.



