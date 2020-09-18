Voters register: EC’s actions more than ‘sakawa’ – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of NDC, Asiedu Nketia

The Electoral Commission has become the latest institution to be slapped with the ‘sakawa’ tag by the National Democratic Congress.

In recent weeks, some members of the opposition party have been dishing out the word to certain people in government whose actions they consider to be fraudulent.



Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo was the first to use the word to describe some NPP figures for their involvement in the controversial Agyapa deal.



His post was amplified by the flagbearer of the NDC party John Dramani Mahama who has so far resisted pressure to apologise for endorsing Adongo’s post.



Mahama also described Akufo-Addo and Bawumia’s sod-cutting as ‘sakawa’ during a town hall meeting in Kumasi, earlier this week.



The General Secretary of the party, Asiedu Nketia has today, Friday, September 18, 2020, labelled the actions of the Electoral Commission as being ‘more than sakawa’.



Asiedu Nketiah says the EC, with the connivance of the government, massaged figures from NDC strongholds during the voters' registration exercise.

General Mosquito says the party has been receiving conflicting reports from the EC over the turnout from the voters registration exercise.



He stated that the party will be vigilant in the exhibition exercise because they do not trust the EC.



“We are not taking anything for granted because we know the EC doesn’t have good intentions for us. There is nothing that the EC will do that we’ll not assume that there is an ulterior motive behind it. The way the EC has dealt with us, we cannot take anything for granted. All the things we said about them is coming to pass.



“When they were compiling the register, we warned them but they did not listen. The Sakawa agenda has entered the EC. The reports from the EC to our IT department show that the register is fraught with challenges”.



“They are working with the Sakawa agenda. Government is doing, the EC is also doing it. The EC’s actions are even more than sakawa. Anything they do has bad intention”, he said

