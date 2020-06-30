General News

Voters register: Frustration at Oda as biometric machine breaks down

There is uneasy calm at the Aboabo electoral area at Oda in the Eastern region where the biometric machine being used to capture the biometric data of registrants has broken down.

According to Starr News’ Prince Essien, only two people have been registered over the last one hour.



The Electoral Commission official at the centre has reportedly told the worried crowd a technician has been called in to help address the problem.



A mass registration exercise is taking place today after months of bickering and agitation by the opposition NDC and other CSOs.



The exercise is being held in some 6788 clusters made up of five registration centres each across the country.



It will be conducted in 5 phases, each phase spanning 6 days with additional days for mop-up.

The commission assures it will maintain strict health protocols to protect registrants against the deadly covid -19 disease.



Over 44,000 registration officers have been recruited for the mass voter registration exercise beginning Tuesday, June 30, 2020.









