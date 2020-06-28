Politics

Voters register: Judges are on Akufo-Addo’s team – Bernard Mornah

The Inter-Party Resistance Against the Compilation of a new voters register has said the Supreme court’s decision to allow the compilation of a new voters roll without the use of the existing ID card means partisan politics has been put ahead of national interest.

The group in its reaction to the court judgment said the judiciary is now in the camp of the President ahead of the polls.



“The electoral commission is playing number nine for the New Patriotic Party. The Judiciary is playing number ten for the NPP and above all the security is playing number eleven.



“You want me to go and play with them? So, when I’m going I will not rely on the electoral commission, I will set up my own commission and others. I will know how to take care of my own security. Because this is a security that just gets up and picks people who caution the electoral commission and yet when NPP people are carrying machetes and clubbing each other at their primaries, the same CID does not see it fit to go and pick them,” he told Starr News Naa Borle Bortey.

He stressed: “At this time, Ghanaians are supposed to take our own destiny’s in our own hands. Supreme Court doesn’t care, Electoral commission doesn’t care, security doesn’t care. You will be at risk if you depend on them. As I speak to you, over 300 soldiers have been sent to the Upper West region. First time in the history of our nation’s creation since 1957 that when you are going to do registration you carry security, soldiers to go to one region”.



“Furthermore, the decision of the apex court sets the nation and the electoral process on a new path. A new path defined by non-existent social and institutional arbiters who are independent in thought and in action. We don’t have a referee in this year’s elections, we do not have independent security services in this year’s elections, and we do not have a fair judicial system in this elections,” he added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.